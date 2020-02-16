Hopwood
David P. Stefanini, 83, of Hopwood, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born May 28, 1936, in Greensburg, a the son of the late Giuseppe Stefanini and Assunta Pretari Stefanini.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Leonard, Varisto and Louis.
He is survived by his loving wife, Joan Cramer Stefanini; children, Barbara Quarrick (Tony) of Uniontown, Diana Lerner (Steve) of Snellville, Ga., Linda Slusarczyk (John) of West Brownsille, David Jr. (Marjorie) of Hopwood, and Christina Siebanoller (Justin) of St. John, Ind.; grandchildren, Michael, Matthew, Amy, Sarah, Daniel, Samantha, Jonathan, Amanda, Mackenzie, Isabella, Christopher, Justin and Katelyn; great-grandchildren, Lily, Jacob, Olivia, Mila, Nora and Kynlee; and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving are sisters-in-law, Jean Ditmore and Joan M. Stefanini; special friends, including Bill and Marlene Shultz and so many more.
David was a member of St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church. He was a member of the American Veterans Post 103 in Hopwood.
He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and served during the Korean Conflict. He was employed at Malsbary Manufacturing and was a graduate of South Union High School class of 1954.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME Hopwood, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, February 17, and 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, when prayers of transfer will be said. A funeral mass will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. A parish wake service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations in David Stefanini's name to St. Jude Children's Hospital or the American Cancer Society.
