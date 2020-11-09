Brownsville
David "Snuffy" Perkins, 58, of Brownsville, died on Friday, November 6, 2020.
A son of the late Kenneth and Phyllis Wyse Perkins.
He is survived by his daughter, Heather Perkins; siblings, Phyllis Molnar, Kim Pry, Kenny Perkins, James Perkins, Robert Perkins, William Perkins; and numerous, nieces, nephews and friends.
He was predeceased by his sister, Ginger Williams.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park St., Brownsville, PA. When a funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Roger L. Diehl officiating. Interment in Acklin Cemetery. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com
