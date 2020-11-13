Uniontown
David R. Hoover, 69, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, with his wife by his side, Wednesday, November 11, 2020, in UPMC Passavant Hospital. He was born December 13, 1950, in Pittsburgh, a son of Richard E. Hoover and Viola "Dee" Houchens Kost Hoover. In addition to Dave's parents, he was preceded in death by father-in-law Paul P. Livingston.
Dave graduated from Taylor Allderdice High School in 1968 and then served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War followed by enrolling and graduating from West Virginia University in 1976 with a degree in accounting.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves and became company commander of the 420th Engineer Company and the 157th Mechanism Infantry Brigade.
Dave was a former Fayette County Court constable from 1978-1987; and was employed by Pennsylvania Department of Welfare until his retirement in 2018.
Dave was an active member of the St. Peter's Anglican Church of Uniontown, where he served as a representative on the Diocese Council, vestry and social committee. He enjoyed coaching football and baseball and was a mentor to many. Dave was an avid hunter, fisherman and camper.
Left to cherish Dave's memory are his loving wife of 42 years, Edith Livingston Hoover; a brother, Donald Kost and wife Nancy of Venetia; mother-in-law Bernadette Livingston of Uniontown; sister-in-law Deb and Harry Nedley of Uniontown; brother-in-law Paul Livingston of Uniontown; sister-in-law Melinda Bopp of Chambersburg; sister-in-law Erin and Michael McAllister of Annapolis, Md.; brother-in-law Jeffrey Bopp of Fayetteville; nieces and nephews Kathleen, Amanda, Allison, Trevor, Morgan, Rex, Sean, Jack, Liam, Ella, Derek, Hillary, Matthew, Luke and Dylan; and John Sabo and wife Vivian and their son, Ethan of Boynton Beach, Fla., with whom John made his home for several years when he was young.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from noon until 6 p.m. Sunday, November 15. Visitation will continue from 10 until 11 a.m., the time of a service celebrating Dave's life, Monday, November 16, in St. Peter's Anglican Church, with Fr. David Wilson and Fr. Aaron Prosser as co-celebrants. Interment will be in Mount Macrina Cemetery. Military Rites will be accorded at graveside by General George C. Marshall AMVETS Post 103 of Hopwood.
The family suggests donations may be made in Dave's memory to St. Peter's Anglican Church, 60 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, or Fayette Friends of Animals.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.