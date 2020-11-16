Uniontown
David R. Hoover, 69, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, with his wife by his side, Wednesday, November 11, 2020, in UPMC Passavant Hospital.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends were received from noon until 6 p.m. Sunday, November 15. Visitation continues from 10 until 11 a.m., the time of a service celebrating Dave's life, Monday, November 16, in St. Peter's Anglican Church, with Fr. David Wilson and Fr. Aaron Prosser as co-celebrants. Interment will be in Mount Macrina Cemetery. Military Rites will be accorded at graveside by General George C. Marshall AMVETS Post 103 of Hopwood.
The family suggests donations may be made in Dave's memory to St. Peter's Anglican Church, 60 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, or Fayette Friends of Animals.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.