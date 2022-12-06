Uniontown
David R. Petrun, 70, of Uniontown, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, West Virginia surrounded by family.
He was born in Uniontown, son of the late Eli and Ruth Hamborsky Petrun. In addition to his parents, his brother, Mark G. Petrun, preceded him in passing.
David earned a Master’s Degree in Education at California University of Pennsylvania, and taught Social Studies for the Uniontown Area School District for 35 years. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church.
David was a Life Member of the NRA and competed across the country in Rifle Shooting Competitions. He was a PA state rifle champion and also a coach for the state junior team that won a national title in 1999. He was one of the few people since 1884 that earned the Civilian Marksmanship Program’s Distinguished Rifleman Badge (#1250). Distinguished Badges are the highest individual awards authorized by the U.S. Government for excellence in marksmanship competition. He was also a member of the President’s 100, which is awarded to the top 100 marksmen in the country and received a congratulatory letter from the President of the United States. He spent over 50 years hunting whitetail deer and making memories with friends and family.
He will be deeply missed by his wife of 46 years, Jane L. Honisek Petrun; their sons, David M. Petrun, wife Christine; and a cherished granddaughter, Reagan of Oceanside, Calif., Gregory A. Petrun and wife Amanda of Glenshaw; his sister, Marlene Petrun Guzy of Morgantown, W.Va.; and two sisters-in-law, Debbie Petrun of Smithfield, and Judith Beaver and husband Greg of Connellsville.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 8th ; and until 9:15 a.m. on Friday, December 9, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Ave., Ext., Uniontown, when Prayers of Transfer will be said at the funeral home.
The Funeral Mass will follow on Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church, 180 Old Walnut Hill Rd., Uniontown. Interment will be held at Mount Saint Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown.
In lieu of flowers or other tributes, please make contributions to the church or your favorite charity in David’s memory.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
