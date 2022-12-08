Uniontown
David R. Petrun, 70, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va., surrounded by family.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 8, and until 9:15 a.m. Friday, December 9, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, when Prayers of Transfer will be said at the funeral home.
The Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. Friday, December 9, in St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, 180 Old Walnut Hill Road, Uniontown. Interment will be held at Mount Saint Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown.
In lieu of flowers or other tributes, contributions can be made to the church or one's favorite charity, in David's memory.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.