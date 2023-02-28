Albright, W.Va.
David Richard Savage, 63, joined his family and friends in heaven Friday, February 24, 2023.
David drove a tractor trailer for 45 years, loved woodworking, and was looking forward to a peaceful retirement in South Carolina.
Generous at heart and always smiling, David was loved and cherished by many including his brother and sister-in- law, John and Debra Savage and family; Philip Holt; Neil Myers; and his GNH Trucking family. David is also survived by siblings, Joyce and Roy Spiker, Olivia and Jack Wolverton, Tammy Savage, Francis Savage, Tim and Barbara Savage, and MaryAnn Frazee.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate David at 12 noon Saturday, March 4, in the Markleysburg fire hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.