Uniontown
David Richard Sharp, 84, of Uniontown, passed away at WVU Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV on Friday, October 21, 2022.
He was born in Uniontown on June 25, 1938, a son of the late Richard and Helen Loraw Sharp. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Sharp.
David was an Electrician for 44 years and member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union, Local 5. He served in the United States Army Reserve and was a member of the American Legion Post 51.
He was a very hardworking, loving husband and devoted father and grandfather.
He will be deeply missed by his wife of 54 years, Martha L. Cramer Sharp; their children, Rick Sharp of Uniontown, and Amy Sharp of Hopwood; grandchildren, Shelby Sharp of New York, Tripp Sharp of Hopwood; sisters, Susan Santore and husband Chuck, Janet Georgiana and husband Tony, and Joyce Paroda and husband Andy, all of Uniontown; and many nieces and nephews.
With respect for his wishes, services are private, under the direction of the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, Uniontown, Pa.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
