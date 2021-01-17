Mt. Pleasant
It is with great sadness that the family of David Royesky announces his passing January 13, 2021, at the age of 46 years old. He was born July 25, 1974 in Mount Pleasant.
David will be lovingly remembered by his parents, Raymond and Christine; and his sisters, Kimberly and Pamela. David will also be forever remembered by his devoted girlfriend, Belinda Kerr; and nieces and nephew Lauren, Parker and Sloane.
All services will be private for the family and under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Therese De Lisieux Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Special thanks to Washington Hospital Coronary Care Unit and doctors and nurses.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com
