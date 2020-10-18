Perryopolis
David Ryan Kibe, 42, of Perryopolis, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020, in Mt. Macrina Manor, Uniontown. He was born April 30, 1978, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of Alvin Edward Sr. and the late Carol J. Bounds Kibe.
David is survived by his siblings, Brenda (Joe) Mellinger of Perryopolis, Michael (Tomi) Kibe of Elizabeth, Edward (Brenda) Kibe of Layton, Carl Kibe of Connellsville, Rex (Heide) Kibe of Elizabeth, Alvin E. Jr. (Margaret) Kibe of Perryopolis, Bryan (Dee) Kibe of Layton, Larry (Lori) Kibe of Elizabeth; and his sidekick, Wolfy.
David was the biggest wrestling and Steelers fan. He was always smiling no matter what. He loved to tell stories about the past of all the stuff that we did wrong and was always making us laugh. He loved and touched everyone's heart no matter where he went.
David's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., the time of his funeral service, Sunday, October 18, in the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating. Interment is private.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
