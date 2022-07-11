Smock
David S. Thomas, 72, of Smock, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022 at West Virginia Hospitals - Ruby Memorial, Morgantown, W.Va.
Born October 27, 1949 in Uniontown, he was the son of the late John and Ethel Linderman Thomas.
A lifelong resident of Vanderbilt and Smock, Mr. Thomas was retired from CONSOL Energy, where he worked as a Crane Operator. He was also a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he served in the US Air Force.
He was a member of the Uniontown Beagle Club, a member of numerous area Sportsman’s Clubs, where he was very active with the youth and the Kids Day Fishing Derbies, and would always mount the biggest fish caught for the winner.
Most of all David had a passion for playing Santa Claus with his companion Betty who would dress as Mrs. Claus. David would dress up all of November and December passing out candy canes to children wherever he saw them, along with making special visits to area homes.
He is survived by his better half, Betty Kashuba of Smock; two sons and daughters-in-law, Will and Lisa Thomas of Vanderbilt, Michael and Jeanne May Whitacre of Orlando, Fla.; two daughters and sons-in-law, Crystal ‘Chrystal’ and Jim Bruich of Vanderbilt, Charlene and Matt Soisson of Mt. Pleasant; nine grandchildren: Jessica Lee Whitacre, Zachary Whitacre, Lucas Bruich, Aden Bruich, Raelee Bruich, Cade Thomas, Zoey Thomas, Matthew and Samuel ‘Bo’ Soisson; great-granddaughter, Hazley Bruich, great-granddaughter, Saylor, due in November; two brothers and sister-in-law, Curt and Betty Lou Thomas of Vanderbilt, Raymond Thomas of Vanderbilt; and sister, Kay Jones of Connellsville.
He is preceded in death by three brothers: John Richard Thomas, Orie Thomas and Larry Thomas.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, at the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC., Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Sreet, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515.
Funeral services will be held at the Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations LLC. at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, with the Pastor Bill Pitts officiating. Interment will take place in Bowman-Flatwoods Cemetery.
Military Honors will be provided by the Perryopolis Gold Star VFW Post 7023.
Condolences accepted at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com
