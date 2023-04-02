Perryopolis
David “Salty” Salitrik, 53, of Perryopolis, formerly of Hopwood, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital with his loving companion, Kathy Lang, by his side.
Also left to cherish his memory are his father, Roger Salitrik and wife, Luella; mother, Barbara Salitrik; siblings, Martha Summers, William (Lori) Salitrik, Druann (James) Merchbaker, Matthew (Tara) Salitrik and Eric (Kelly Martin) Salitrik, Vicki (Fred) Dean and Karen (Ralph “Brother”) Roney; aunts, Gertrude (Richard) DeCenzo and Dorothy Lipps; uncle, Dan (Bobby) Salitrik; many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Dave was a valued employee of Hranec Corp. for many years. He was an avid Steeler fan and loved spending time at Alpine Lake, West Virginia, with Kathy’s sister, Sandy Kubina and husband, Mike. Dave also enjoyed visits with Kathy’s son, Ken Lang Jr., and Kathy’s brother, Randy Seman who always brought Dave his favorite jelly donuts.
Dave had a great sense of humor, positive attitude, strong work ethic and generosity of spirit, which made him a joy to be around. If anyone needed help, Dave was there, no questions asked. He was kindhearted until the end, always trying to make sure that those round him were smiling. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Dave’s professional funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Perryopolis.
“Gone from our sight, but never form our hearts.”
