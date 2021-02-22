Chestnut Ridge
David T. "Baker" Batovsky, 65, of Chestnut Ridge, PA (Royal) passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021 at Ruby Memorial Hospital with his loving family by his side.
He was born on August 30, 1955, a son of the late John and Anna Hisnanick Batovsky of Rowes Run. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by sisters, Marlene Valente and Patty Batovsky; mother-in-law, Mary Shaneyfelt; his best friend, Mike Defino Sr; special friend, Nick Romanelli, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
David graduated from Brownsville High School in 1973 to work as a surveyor before following a career in mining at Maple Creek Mine and various mines throughout PA, OH, and WV as a fire boss. Later in life, he received a B.S. from California University of PA to pursue his goal of working with children through various social service agencies. David returned to mining until he retired to spend time with his family.
"Baker" loved playing softball, watching baseball, and was an avid fan of the Pirates and Steelers. He lived to talk and laugh, loved sitting on the front porch, and often frequented Foodland and Jackson Farm's where he could chat with friends for hours. Above all, Baker loved his family, was a proud "Dance Dad" for Jenn and Natalie, and always took the best care of his wife Claudette. He especially loved his grandchildren, and attended as many of their school, dance, and sporting events as he could. He loved singing with his newest granddaughter, Lila. He was exceedingly proud of all of them.
David will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 44 years, Claudette Shaneyfelt Batovsky; daughters, Jennifer Batovsky-Varndell (Henry, who was like a son to him) and Natalie Batovsky (Adam Margovic, who took loving care of him); grandchildren, Maggie, Sadie, and Carson Varndell, and Lila Margovic, all who meant the world to him; sister, Elizabeth Urick of Rowes Run; brothers, John Batovsky (Kim) of Chester, Va., William Batovsky (Pat) of Glen Burnie, Md., and Raymond Batovsky (Marsha) of Rowes Run; brother-in-law, Samuel Shaneyfelt (Shelly); special aunt, Eleanor Farina (Ernie; godsons, John and Patrick Lloyd; special nephews, Kevin Urick, Mark Batovsky, and Shaun Valente; special friends, Jack Murray, Mike Cetera, Michael Defino, William Hudock, Robert Lowrey, Rich Sumey, Nick Sumey, and the Grindstone Lions Club.
David's family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Uniontown Hospital, Ruby Memorial Hospital who provided great compassion during David's final moments, Fayette Home Care Bob, Pam, and Sasha and Mon Valley Rehab Lisa, and a very special thank you to his nurse Nedra "Neddie" who was a blessing to his family during his care.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 in the NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, PA. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at St. Cecelia Church, 1571 Grindstone Road, Grindstone, PA 15442, with Rev. Father Marlon Pates as celebrant. Please meet at church.
Due to Covid-19 state mandates our funeral homes indoor occupancy is limited to 25 people and masks and social distancing are required.
