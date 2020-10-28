Kane
David Thomas, 52, of Kane, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020, in UPMC Kane Hospital.
He was born January 8, 1968, in Monongahela, a son of the late Raymond E. and Helen Elaine Conn Thomas.
Mr. Thomas was a 1986 graduate of California Area High School.
He was employed as a security guard for more than 20 years.
David was an avid Steelers and Penguins fan. He enjoyed yardwork, Popsicle art, match box cars and was a fan of Duck Dynasty. He had a great love of his cats and considered them to be their children.
On July 1, 1989, he married Lisa Frontera Thomas, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are four sisters, Debra Heckler (Donne) of Fredericktown, Patty Bennett (William) of Hayden, Colo., Judy Javorsky (Joseph) of Ellsworth and Janet Berrill (Michael) of Meridan, Conn.; several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of services, Friday, October 30, in Calvary Church of the Nazarene, 73 Promised Land Drive, Coal Center, with Pastor Rodney Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in Mon Valley Memorial Park.
