New Salem
David Vincent Rozak, 63, of New Salem passed away at his home on Saturday, June 6, 2020. He was born in Uniontown on March 25, 1957, a son of the late Robert J. Sr., and Catherine Medved Rozak.
David is survived by two brothers, Robert J. Rozak Jr. of Maryland, Dale Rozak and his wife Tina of Adah; Jessica and Jennifer Whetzel who David helped raise as his own daughters; nieces and nephews, Michael (Laurie) Rozak, Angela Rozak, Kaitlyn (Josh) Jarzynka, Dylan (Tairra) Leckemby, Lee Leckemby, Roger "R. J." Hlatky, Wade Hlatky; many grand nieces and grand nephews.
David enjoyed bar tending at Fairbank Rod and Gun Club and proudly served as a board member. He also enjoyed playing softball, hunting, fishing and rock and roll music!
David's family will receive friends and relatives from 2 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 19 Legion Street, Republic, PA. A Blessing Service will be held at the funeral home at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Interment will be private.
Online condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.