Brownsville
David W. Brown, Jr., 47, died Monday, January 23, 2023. He was born October 25, 1975, in Brownsville, to David and Rosie Brown, who preceded him in death.
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Kahlani Brown.
David "Bro" was the most generous and caring soul to his family and friends. Everyone has a Bro story and he will be missed by all who knew him.
David leaves to cherish his memory his children, David, Jamal, Tryvon, Dominique, Jacole, Janessa, Damarion, Adavia, Khaleigha, and Da'Viar Brown, Bryan Thomas, Jazmine Johnson, Mya and Amari Fowler; eight grandchildren; his siblings, Quinton Brown, Sr. (Megan), Xylona Valentino, Maurice Briscoe, Antwain Oliver, Sr., and Canesha and Marion Cole; special nephew, Quinton Brown Jr.; stepdad, William Woodson; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Friends will be received from 12 to 1 p.m., the hour of service, Tuesday, January 31, in the New Beginnings Full Gospel Church, 74 S. Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, with Bishop Leonard Tucker, Sr. eulogizing.
Professional arrangements are entrusted to LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted to the family through www.lantzfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.