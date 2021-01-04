Masontown
David W. Jordan Sr., 76, of Masontown, died Thursday, December 31, 2020, at his home.
Friends will be received in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME Point Marion, today from 6 to 8 p.m., with a brief funeral service following at 8 p.m. CDC recommendations will be observed in the funeral home.
For complete obituary, see www.herod-rishel.com.
