David W. Jordan Sr., 76, of Masontown, passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020, at his home, following a lengthy illness.
Born Sept. 6, 1944 in Lake Lynn, Pa., he was the son of the late Walter W. and Willma "Honey" King Jordan.
He had formerly been employed as a plant operator in the stone quarries above Haydentown. In his spare time, Dave liked watching western movies, and especially enjoyed hunting and fishing with his boys.
He is survived by his wife, Opal Collins Jordan; four children, Brenda Jordan of Reedsville, W.Va., Robin Jordan of Fairchance, David Jordan Jr. of Bolivar, Pa., and Tim Jordan of Ligonier, Pa.; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; three sisters, Reva Marshall, Ruth Carolyn Astolas, both of Smithfield, and Kathleen Rowe of Fairmont, W.Va.; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Also deceased is a brother, Arthur Jordan; and a sister, Rose Wolverton.
Friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, January 4 with a brief service following at 8 p.m. in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion. CDC recommendations will be observed in the funeral home.
