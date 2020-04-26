Smithfield
David W. Morris, "Pete", 85, of Nicholson Township, Smithfield, passed away at home with his family by his side on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
He was born September 20, 1934 in Nicholson Township, Pa.
Preceding him in death were his parents, John E. Morris and Sara Ross Morris; brother, John E. Morris Jr.; and grandson, Richard Morris Jr.
Surviving are his loving wife of 65 years, Emma Van Swearingen Morris; five children, Richard Morris, John (Sandra) Morris, Shonda (Keith) Guthrie, Deanna Morris and Kevin Morris and Jenny Dennis; five grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
David was employed for 24 years at Warwick Mine Duquesne Light Company. He was a member of UMWA Local 6310.
He was a member of the Springhill Furnace Presbyterian Church and an avid dart ball player.
Private family visitation will be on Sunday with a private family funeral service on Monday, April 27, 2020 with his grandson, Tim Strosnider Jr. and his pastor, Molly Hall co-officiating in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, Pa.
Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, New Geneva, Pa.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Springhill Furnace Presbyterian Church, c/o 2054 Springhill Furnace Road, Smithfield, Pa. 15478.
