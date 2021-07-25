David W. Porter

Connellsville
David W. " Dave" Porter, 75, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully, at his home with his family by his side, July 22, 2021.
He was born November 24, 1945, in Connellsville, a son of the late George and Claribel Shoemaker Porter.
He was a graduate of Connellsville High School class of 1963. David proudly served for 6 years in the U.S. Army Reserves, as a private first class. After serving, he was employed by Williamhouse Envelope Company and then retired after 40 years from West Penn Power, West Side, as a transformer repairman.
David had a love for baseball. He played for the Little League, Pony and Colt leagues from 1956-1964 as an excellent pitcher, who threw many "no hitting" games. In his spare time David loved to hunt, fish and can vegetables from his beautiful garden and have a cold beer with "the guys" at the VFW in Connellsville.
David is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Carmalee Carbonara Porter; his two daughters, Kristen Porter (Paul Barron) of Greensburg and Bethany (Porter) Brown of Connellsville; one son, Todd (Michelle) Porter of Connellsville; along with his two loving granddaughters, who affectionately knew him as "Pap", McKenna Marie Brown and Miah Marie Brown of Connellsville; siblings, Joyce Pirl of Connellsville and Dennis (Patty) Porter of Uniontown; several nieces and nephews; and his black lab, "Bubs".
David was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, who loved to spend time helping others. He will be greatly missed by all.
David and his family would like to express their sincere thanks to Excela Frick and Westmoreland Hospitals, the staff of Dr. Rachel Esposito and Dr. Terry Evans and Excela Home Health & Hospice.
Family and friends will be received from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 25, in the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, 123 SOUTH FIRST STREET, WEST SIDE, CONNELLSVILLE, 724-628-9033. A service of Christian Burial will follow at 9:30 a.m. Monday, July 26, followed by a mass at 10 a.m. in St. Rita Roman Catholic Church with Father Paul Lisik officiating. Interment will follow at St. Rita's Roman Catholic Cemetery, Connellsville.
The family requests that if you have not been fully vaccinated for covid-19, that you please wear a mask. If you have been vaccinated, you are exempt from wearing a mask. In leiu of flowers, the family requests that you please donate to the American Cancer Society . To sign the guest registry, visit our website at www martuccifuneralhome com
