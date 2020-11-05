Lemont Furnace
David Wayne Easter, 53, of Lemont Furnace, passed away suddenly Tuesday, November 3, 2020. He was born June 3, 1967, in Baltimore, Md., son of the late Franklin "Buck" and Sarah Fisher Easter.
Left to cherish his memory are his twin sister, Judi Easter and nephew Nicholas Easter of Ronco; maternal uncle Leonard (June) Fisher of Masontown; maternal aunt Betty Banfield of Rittman, Ohio; and numerous cousins.
David was employed as a police officer at Uniontown Hospital.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, November 6, in the BERNARD M. TOWNSEND FUNERAL HOME, 220 South Main Street, Masontown, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Saturday, November 7. Interment will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery Smock.
Due to Covid-19, social distancing will be in effect and masks must be worn upon entering the building.
