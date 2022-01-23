Masontown
David Wesolowsky, 54, of Masontown passed away peacefully in his home, with his family at his side, on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.
He was born in Uniontown, on April 10, 1967, the son of Helen L. Shimshock Wesolowsky and the late Sylvester E. Wesolowsky.
David was an usher and greeter at his former church, St. Mary's, in Leckrone, and was on the pierogi crew where he made the potato and cheese balls. He was also an usher at his church, St. Hugh's, in Carmichaels.
David enjoyed polka music with his dad and brother Jerry. He enjoyed going to demolition derbies with his nephews, B.J. and Jeremy, and patronizing local clubs with his father.
David was preceded in death by his father, Sylvester Wesolowsky.
He is survived by his loving mother, Helen Wesolowsky; sister, Kathleen Balchak and husband Barry; brother, Gerald Wesolowsky and wife Victoria, all of Masontown; nephews, B.J. Balchak and wife Melissa of Smithfield, Jeremy Balchak and wife Ashley of Mt. Pleasant; niece, Geriann Wesolowsky of Uniontown; and great-nephews and niece, Lucas and Daniel Balchak of Smithfield, and Scott and Ashley Marchezak and their families.
The family would like to thank the staff, nurses and aides from Amedisys Hospice Care of Masontown, and Miller's Home Health Care of Masontown, staff and aides. Special thank you to David's aides: Laurie, Diana, Christy and Mary.
Family and friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH, JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, January 24, 2022, and until 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, when Prayers of Transfer will be said. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Hugh's Church, Carmichaels, with Father Francis Frazer as Celebrant.
Interment at Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
