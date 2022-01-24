Masontown
David Wesolowsky, 54, of Masontown passed away peacefully in his home, with his family at his side, on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.
Family and friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH, JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, January 24, 2022, and until 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, when Prayers of Transfer will be said. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Hugh's Church, Carmichaels, with Father Francis Frazer as Celebrant.
Interment at Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
