David Zaccagnini, 71, of Brownsville, passed away Wednesday, June 21, 2023. He was born June 20, 1952, a son of Louise Bucci Nelson of Hamlin, W.Va., and the late Nick Zaccagnini.
David was a Federal employee with the Treasury Department in Parkersburg, W.Va.
Besides his father, David was preceded in death by grandparents, Dominic and Mary Bucci, and Antonio and Flavia Zaccagnini.
David graduated from Brownsville High School in 1970 and Fayette Area Technology. He enlisted in the Air Force and was a veteran of the Vietnam War era. He was honorably discharged with the rank of sergeant.
David was an avid fan of all Pittsburgh sports and an avid fan of Penn State Football.
He was a member of the West Brownsville American Legion, West Brownsville, The Brownsville Eagles Club, and the Knights of Columbus, Parkersburg.
David was a member of The Historic Church of St. Peter, Brownsville. He loved golf, fantasy baseball and Nascar.
Left to cherish David's memory are his mother, Louise Nelson of Hamlin; his sister, Nancy Csehoski (Kevin) of Huntersville, N.C.; his aunt, Rose Nemeth of Brunswick, Ohio; his cousins, Rita Godsey of Brownsville, Mark Garee (Kim) of Beaver Falls, Marlene Mercer (Eric) of Zephyrhills, Fla., and Steve Nemeth (Missy) of Brunswick; nieces and nephews, Charles Schollar of West Virginia, Alexa Csehoski and Kevin Joseph Csehoski of North Carolina; and his best friend, Duke, his Chocolate Labrador.
The family would like to thank Jennies Personal Care Home and Anova Hospice Care for all of their wonderful work and their care and patience with David.
As per David's request, services will be private and in the care of SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME.
