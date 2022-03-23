Scottdale
Davina D. Burd, 47, of Scottdale, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville.
Davina was born June 8, 1974, in Uniontown, the daughter of Thomas and Ruth Ann Fencil Burd. Davina was a 1992 graduate of the Mt. Carmel Christian School, Bob Jones University, and the Oklahoma City University School of Law. She was a member of the Pennsylvania Bar Association and the Fayette County Bar Association, where she served as a board member.
In addition to her parents, Davina is survived by, a sister, Kristina Cossell (Chris), of Connellsville; brothers, Thomas Burd and fiancee Sarah Burbage, and her daughter, Charlee, of Fla., Tyler Burd (Megan), of St. Clairsville, Ohio; nieces, Aubrey Burd and Abigail Cossell; nephews, Zachary, Jonathon and Nicholas Cossell and Peyton Burd; aunt, Beverly Fencil; uncle, Raymond Fencil and wife, Valerie; also numerous cousins and extended family.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main Street, Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday. Private interment will follow in the Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
Please visit Davina's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.