Markleysburg
DaVonne M. Leber, 52, of Markleysburg, passed away May 22, 2021, at home. She was born July 8, 1968, in York, a daughter of the late John Bowman and Janet Glass Bowman.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday June 1, and until 11 a.m., the time of service, Wednesday, June 2, with Pastor David Herring officiating the service. Interment will follow in Sansom Chapel Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.