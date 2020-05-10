Connellsville
Dawn Cagey Ryan Silva, 96, of Connellsville, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, in the Uniontown Hospital.
Due to protective measures during the current pandemic, visitation and services were private and held Friday May 8, the same day her mother passed away in 1938, with Brother Michael Livingston officiating services for Dawn and her brother, Dan.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Baker-Terravecchia Funeral Home, Inc., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown.
Interment was held in Cedar Grove Cemetery, New Geneva.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.baker-terravecchiafh.com.
