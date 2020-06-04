Republic
Deanna Jean Clark, 50, of Republic, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, in her home. She was born November 26, 1969, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Clyde Raymond and Sheila Jean Willard Snyder, who survives.
Deanna is survived by her three children, Misty (Robert II) Conklin of Uniontown, Jessica Herbert (fianc Shaquille Gregory) of Republic, Ashley (Brian) Bittinger of Masontown; eight grandchildren; five brothers and sisters, Deborah Clark, Charlene Snyder, Charles Snyder, Heather Clark, Michael (Christine) Clark; stepparents Ethel Clark and Charles Snyder; her only surviving grandparent, Ruth Willard; numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her beloved dog, Piddles.
Deanna's family will receive friends and relatives from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 5, in KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, PA 15475. A blessing service will be held at the funeral home at 7:30 p.m. Friday, with Father Thumma Fathimareddy as celebrant. Interment is private.
