DeAnna King Weasenforth

Brownsville
DeAnna “Dee” King Weasenforth, 31, of Brownsville, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 12, 2023, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital surrounded by her loved ones.
DeAnna was born July 26, 1991, in Uniontown Hospital, the daughter of Lisa Stewart King of Brownsville, and the late Harry “Bucky” King Jr.; granddaughter of Della Beatty of Denbo, and the late Kenneth Beatty and Diane Valentine of McClellandtown, and the late Roscoe “Rocky” Valentine Sr.
Dee loved softball, fishing and hunting. She would all around get dirty, while also getting pretty at the same time.
DeAnna was a warrior who survived stage IV breast cancer and the greatest loss of her life, her children. Dee was strong willed, strong opinionated and the greatest Momma a child could have ever had.
Preceding her in death were her children, Ryleigh and Gunner; father, Harry “Bucky” King Jr.; Pap Pap Kenneth Beatty; Pap Roscoe “Rock” Valentine Sr.; and uncles, Kenneth King and Roscoe “Rocky” Valentine Jr.
Surviving are her mother, Lisa Stewart King; brother, Justin Barclay; husband, Michael Weasenforth; aunts, Della Betty and John Koval, Tiffoney Friend, Jeanette (Curtis) Ross and Jean Show; uncle, Michael Friend Sr.; cousins, Michael Friend, MaKayla (Leo) Workman, Gabrielle Ross and Shienna (Travis) Fresh, who loved and adored her; two special little cousins, Lilah and Jaxin who to them was their Dee Dee; many other extended cousins; and her loving dog, Diesel.
The family will receive friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Her Funeral Service will begin at 8 p.m. with Pastor Brian Carroll officiating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.