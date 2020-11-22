Perryopolis
Debbie J. Lester Fisher, 58, of Perryopolis, Jefferson Township, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, in Haven Crest Nursing Home, Carroll Township. Born February 7, 1962, in Brownsville, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Catherine E. Tukesbrey Lester. A lifelong resident of Jefferson Township, Debbie worked at Model Dry Cleaners for 12 years and loved crafting.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Fisher IV, to whom she was married for 39 years; daughter and son-in-law Tonya Jo and Donald Jr. Housley of Jefferson Hills; son Richard Fisher V of Everson; brother and sister-in-law Gary and Bonnie Lester; sisters Judy Ferrence, Sandy Smith, Mary Hazelbaker; and five grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Booth.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis.
