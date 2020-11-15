Carmichaels
Debbie Lukacs, 64, of Carmichaels, died Thursday, November 12, 2020, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Family and friends are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 15, and 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, November 16, in the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels. A complete obituary will follow in a later edition
For additional information and to sign the guestbook, visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.