Uniontown
Debora Ann Zinn, 61, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, Monday, June 28, 2021, surrounded by her family.
She was preceded in death by her father, Myles Norman Zinn; and brother, William Zinn.
Debora is survived by her son, Brent Zinn (Kristy) Zinn; granddaughter, Hannah Zinn; wife, Kathy Herrmann; and brother, Norman (Corinne) Zinn. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.
Debora enjoyed life and was always willing to help anyone in need.
As per her wishes, service and interment are private. Arrangements entrusted to DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown.
