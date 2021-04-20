Uniontown
Debora L. Sokol, 59, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital.
Debora was born August 21, 1961, a daughter of Edward and Ruth Stimmell Sokol.
She is survived by her sister, Donna Sokol; five brothers, Joseph, Edward and wife Cindy, Michael, Kennith and wife Tina, Mark and wife Rosemary; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of a service, Wednesday, April 21, in the THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME, 136 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown. Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery.
