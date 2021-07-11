Brownsville
Deborah A. Bojtos Durst, 66, of Brownsville, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021, in her home, with her loving family at her side.
She was born September 29, 1954, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late David S. and Shirley E. Austin Bojtos Sr.
Deborah was a well known account specialist with Gallatin, Integra, National City and PNC Banks in Brownsville for more than 40 years.
She was an active member of Calvin United Presbyterian Church in Brownsville. She was a member of Hiller Fire Hall, West Brownsville American Legion and the Brownsville Eagles Club.
Deborah is survived by her two daughters, Crystal M. Shaffer and husband Shane, and Elizabeth L. Durst; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and step-children and their families; two sisters, Patricia Whyel, and Pamela Lent and husband Lewis Aldridge; one brother, David S. Bojtos Jr. and wife Kathy; also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Friends will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 4 to 7 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Monday, July 12, with the Rev. Aleda Arnold Menchyk officiating.
