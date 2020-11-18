Perryopolis
Deborah A. Konechny, 71, of Perryopolis, formerly of Gibbon Glade, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020, at home. She was born October 11, 1949, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Carl Joseph Smith and Audrey Virginia Kennedy Smith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Ronald Dale Moore; and her second husband, Michael Konechny; and an infant brother.
She is survived by her children, Heather A. Margroff (Neal) of Farmington, Rebecca E. Tomasko (Michael) of Perryopolis, where she made her home; grandchildren Deidre A. Margroff of Farmington, and Megan E. Tomasko, and Malayna V. Tomasko, both of Perryopolis.
She graduated from Uniontown High School in 1967. In her early years she loved Girl Scouting. She was an avid collector of anything Moose. She was a huge cat lover and left behind five: “EL”, Princess, Moose, Midnight aka Roger and Spook. Deborah loved to watch and feed her birds. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
All services will be private for the family and under the direction of THE DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington. Due to Covid-19, social distancing will be in effect and all masks must be worn upon entering the building.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Animal Friends of Barbara County, P.O. Box #452, Philippi, WV 26416, and Fix UR Cat, 18 West Pike Street, Cannonsburg, PA 15317.
