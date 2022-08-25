Hopwood
Deborah A. Simpson Joseph, 64, a lifelong resident of Hopwood, passed peacefully Tuesday, August 23, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born July 29, 1958, in Uniontown, to Donald and Marcia Miller Simpson.
Debbie was a devoted mother and grandmother. She was a graduate of Laurel Highlands High School, Class of 1976.
Debbie pursued a career as a radiology technician and worked in hospitals across Western Pennsylvania and North Western West Virginia. She loved her job and worked many hours supporting the staff and patients wherever she went.
Debbie loved to cook, play bingo and talk with her family and friends. Debbie will be greatly missed by her loving family.
She was predeceased by her parents.
She is survived by her children, Heather of Uniontown and Brian of Hopwood; her siblings, Donald (Wanda) of Hopwood, Alicia L. (John) of Florida, and David W. (Michelle) of Hopwood. She leaves behind two grandsons, Blake Joseph and Tanner Singer.
Debbie fought a mighty fight with cancer to the very last breathe for her family, never complaining and doing whatever was necessary to see another day.
Visitation will from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, August 27, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, with a funeral service to be held immediately after the viewing, with Pastors Charles O'Brien and Kenny Rockwell officiating. Interment will be private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Crawford Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.
For condolences and information, please visit www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.