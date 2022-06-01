Uniontown
Deborah Ann “Debbie” Churilla, 70, of Uniontown, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at WVU Medicine Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
Friends will be received at the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue, Ext., Uniontown, from 4 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, and until 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, when Prayers of Transfer will be said.
The Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, at St. Mary (Nativity) Roman Catholic Church, 61 N. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown.
Interment will be held at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
The Parish Vigil Prayer Service will be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at the Funeral Home.
In lieu of other tributes, contributions to St. Jude Children’s Hospital may be made in her memory.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
