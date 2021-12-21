Brownsville
Deborah Ann Cibrik Herrington, 70, of Brownsville, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 17, 2021.
She was born on November 24, 1951, in Brownsville, daughter of the late Edward A.J. and June Leeper Cibrik
Debbie attended the South Brownsville United Methodist Church.
She was a loving wife, mother, and excellent grandmother.
Debbie is survived by her husband of 49 years, William H. "Bill" Herrington; two children, Ann Dugan and husband Stevie, and Ron Herrington and wife Brandi; three grandsons, Austin, Ryan, and Gavin; one brother, Jerome Cibrik and wife Sharon; also survived by her nieces and their families.
Friends will be received in THE SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 2 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22nd, from 10 until 11 a.m., where a Funeral Service will be held, on Thursday, with Rev. Frank Philpott officiating.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in Deborah's name to The South Brownsville United Methodist Church, 412 Second Street, Brownsville.
