Hopwood
Deborah Ann Krusec Hearn, 64, of Hopwood, unexpectedly passed on Saturday, May 7, 2022 in Uniontown Hospital, with her loving husband by her side. Born June 22, 1957, she was the daughter of the late Frances Pappas.
Debbie was born and raised in the Mon Valley, graduating from Monessen High School in 1975. She continued to live, work and raise three children there. For many years, Debbie was a reporter for The Valley Independent.
In 1999, Debbie married Douglas Hearn. They resided in Bealeton, Va. for many years and after retirement moved to Hopwood in 2011.
She was a member of St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church. Debbie loved her dogs, Penny and Daisy. In her free time she enjoyed playing games, bowling, baking, crocheting and watching TV with her husband.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Frances Pappas.
Debbie is survived by her husband, Doug; children, Christopher and Chetora Foster of Eure, N.C., Joseph and Amy Foster of Ohiopyle, and Philip and Amanda Foster of Gates, N.C.; grandchildren, Colin, Jaylin, JC, Hannah, Patrick, Gracelyn, Preston, Bailey and Marlin.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, from 4 to 6 p.m., the time of the blessing service, on Tuesday May 17, 2022. Interment will be private for the family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com
