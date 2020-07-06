Uniontown
Deborah Ann Newman Pishko, daughter of Samuel James Newman III and Nancy Raymond Newman, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019.
She was predeceased by her mother, Nancy Raymond Newman; her brother, Samuel James Newman IV; and her daughter, Meghan Pishko.
At the time of her passing, Debbie was survived by her father, Sammy; her children, Samantha Pishko and Larry Pishko; her brother, James "Jim" Newman; three granddaughters; her partner, Brian Kutek; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins from the Newman and Raymond families.
A Joint Memorial Service for Debbie and her father, Sam will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, in the First Christian Church of Grindstone, 1529 Grindstone Road, Grindstone, PA 15442.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the McClellandtown Volunteer Fire Company, 109 Puritan Road, McClellandtown, PA 15458.
