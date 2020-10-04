Hopwood
Deborah D. Ghrist, 71, of Hopwood, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020, in her home. She was born July 24, 1949, in Uniontown, a daughter of Genevieve Wilhelm Ghrist and the late William Frank Ghrist.
Surviving are her sister, Michelle Ghrist Nicola and husband Jack of Hopwood; niece Jennifer Campbell Abraham and husband Jason of Hopwood and their son, Aidan; nephew Scott Campbell and wife Candace of Illinois; niece Brandi Nicola Denny, and husband Bill of Uniontown and their daughter, Cora; and niece Melanie Campbell of Florida and her children, Zachary, Benjamin and Abigail.
Deborah was a retired writer with the Department of Agriculture. She was a very kind person who loved her family dearly.
All services will be private for the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.