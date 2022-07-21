Uniontown
Deborah E. Rider Harris, formerly from Uniontown, died on Monday, July 4, 2022 in Ormond Beach, Fla., where she had been a resident for over 20 years.
Debby was preceded in death by her husband, Charles M. Harris; her loving parents, Reverand Guy E. Rider and Florence W. Rider; and her brothers, Ivan Rider and Philip Rider.
Debby is survived by her sons, Gregory C. Kahoe (Jennifer) and Daniel E. Kahoe (Anna); her grandchildren, Rebecca Kahoe and Benjamin Kahoe (Sienna). She will be missed by her many nieces, nephews and friends.
Debby graduated from South Union High School in Uniontown, and continued her education at Muskingum University, where she studied Music Technology and English. She played the piano throughout her life and enjoyed classical music.
Debby was also a crafter using driftwood as a medium to produce sculptures. She enjoyed collecting antique glass bottles and refinishing antique spinning wheels.
Debby was devoted to her cats, Bunky and Colby.
Debby was also an avid puzzler who could patiently and diligently complete complex jigsaw puzzles.
She loved fancy chocolates and lobster rolls.
Debby pursued her interest in genealogy and was proud of her heritage and her family's deep roots in and around Uniontown.
Debby will be buried in Mt. Moriah Cemetery beside her husband, Charles. There will be a private graveside ceremony to mark her passing.
Debby's professional funeral arrangements have been entrusted to GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME INC., Fairchance.
Condolences welcome at www.goldsborofabry.com.
