Uniontown
Deborah Gail Jordan, 62, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 28, 2022. She was born August 15, 1959, in Uniontown.
Preceding her in death was her mother, Ella Mae Franklin Fabian; sister, Melody; brother, Randy; other family members and lifetime friends.
She is survived by her children: Michelle, Kimberly and Dean; and brother, Gary.
Dear to her heart was son-in-law, RJ; loved ones: Tina, Leroy, Mert, Mr. Chip; son-in-law, Greg; extended Ford family; Mowery family; and her Byers Market friends.
Debbie, aka "Deb" or "Crossfire", was a humble woman. She was strong yet gentle, fierce but kind, stubborn and loyal and sometimes a bit wild. Her joy came from the pride she had for her grandchildren, Gage, William, Zach, Noah, Hannah, Emma and Myckayla.
She never expected, needed nor wanted much, only a hot cup of tea and Jerry Springer, after a hard days work. Deb didn't let life knock her for long, always waking up and getting what needed done, done. She was an honest and loyal lifetime friend to many. She leaves her family and loved ones with memories that will keep them smiling and always remembering that she loved the best way she knew how.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, PA, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday.
