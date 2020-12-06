Uniontown
Deborah J. Helmick Gardner, 58, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital.
She was born August 17, 1962, in Painesville, Ohio, a daughter of Leonard and Ruth Kuntz Helmick.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Ruthann Helmick.
Deborah was an avid artist, enjoyed the Food Network and loved to spend time with her family.
Deborah is survived by her husband of 37 years, Robert J. Gardner of Uniontown; her daughter, Tiffany (Gephart) and husband Robert of Carmichaels; three grandchildren, Kendra, Robert Jr. and Warren Gephart; a great-granddaughter, Bonnabelle Toothman; two sisters, Brenda Price and husband Michael of Uniontown, Bobbi Jo Ashton and husband Weldon of Hopwood; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Monday, December 7, in the THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME, 136 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.