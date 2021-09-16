Uniontown
Deborah J. Nicklow, 66, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021, in her home. She was born August 8, 1955, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late John Gumro and Shirley Stewart Gumro.
She is survived by her husband, Daniel R. Nicklow Sr.; children Daniel R. Nicklow Jr. (Jennifer) of Uniontown and Nicole Nicklow at home. Also surviving are grandchildren Drew Nicklow and Adalynn Nicklow; and her siblings, Carolyn Carney of Uniontown, Donna Carney (Daniel) of Uniontown, Judy Ozanick (George) of Smock, Terri Hicks (Edward) of Fairchance.
She loved going to bingo and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside service at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 16, in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
All arrangements are under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
