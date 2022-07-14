Uniontown
Deborah "Debbie" Jamieson, 64, died Monday, July 11, 2022, in her home surrounded by loved ones, after a short illness. Debbie was born April 30, 1958, in Salem, Ohio, to Richard and Betty Guy Mollenkopf.
Debbie is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Tom Jamieson; and daughters, Shaina Jamieson of Uniontown, Taylor (Eric) Lasher of Jefferson Hills, Julie Jamieson (Ben Machnee) of Dearborn, Mich., and Cara (Marco) Pecchia of McDonald, Ohio; grandchildren, Parker and Kennedy Dion, Carter Machnee, Marco, Sophia and Luca Pecchia, and Baby Lasher (due in August of 2022); sister, Kellie (Pete) Borsos of Savannah, Ga.; brother, Rick Mollenkopf of Monessen; mother, Betty Mollenkopf of North Lima, Ohio; and many in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and cherished friends who are like family.
She was preceded in death by her father, Richard; and brother, Bill.
She was a 1976 graduate of Springfield High School, in Springfield, Ohio.
Debbie was an accomplished entrepreneur who started her career as a cashier at Nemenz Valu King in Boardman, Ohio. From there, alongside her husband Tom, she spent the next 40 years building a successful grocery business with over 40 stores. Most recently, Debbie owned and operated Apricot Lane Boutique in Pittsburgh with her youngest daughter, Taylor.
Throughout her life, Debbie was the consummate hostess who always paid thoughtful attention to the details in order to make everyone feel special. She enjoyed opening her home to friends and family making everyone who walked through her door feel welcome. To the people who loved her, she was the epitome of grace and style, traits which served her well in her many business endeavors and in the beautiful homes she created for her loved ones.
Debbie traveled extensively and lived by her motto, which was to "learn something new every day". One of her favorite places was the family vacation home in Florida, where she loved day trips to Deep Creek to spend the day on the water.
In her professional life, she served as a mentor to the hundreds of colleagues she worked with over the years, and strove to provide the best possible service to the patrons that frequented her businesses.
She was a kind and generous soul who gave back to her community in many impactful ways.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to The Community Development of Fayette County in Debbie's name. If you have a special photograph of Debbie that you would like to share with the family, please print it and bring it with you to the funeral home.
The viewing will be held from 1 to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 15, in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 North Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, PA 15401.
A memorial service will take place at Asbury United Methodist Church, 20 Dunbar Street, Uniontown, PA 15401, at 12 p.m. Saturday, July 16t, with viewing beforehand at the funeral home from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
