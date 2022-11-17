Deborah Louise Pensock Matlick
Fairchance
Deborah Louise Pensock Matlick, 67, of Fairchance, passed away peacefully Monday, November 14, 2022. She was born May 21, 1955, in Uniontown.
She was predeceased by her parents, Albert and Helen Baden Pensock.
Deborah was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church. She graduated from Uniontown Senior High School and the Uniontown Hospital School of Nursing. As an LPN, she worked during her career at LaFayette Manor, Fayette Homecare and Interim Homecare.
Deborah was a loving mother and grandmother, who enjoyed tending her flowers and spending time at the beach. Her greatest joy, however, was spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are her daughter, Amber Matlick; three grandchildren, Eric, Levi and Luke; sister, Ruth Ann Kress (Stanley) of Uniontown; cousins, Maureen Hranec (John), Ron Zorichak (Terry) and Sam Zorichak.
Friends will be received from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, November 19, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. A Parish Blessing Service will be held at 3 p.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the funeral home.
