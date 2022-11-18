Fairchance
Deborah Louise Pensock Matlick, 67, of Fairchance, passed away peacefully Monday, November 14, 2022.
Friends will be received from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, November 19, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. A Parish Blessing Service will be held at 3 p.m. Interment will be private.
