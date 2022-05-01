Fairbanks
Deborah Sue Tennant, 48, of Fairbanks, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Pearl Haines and father, Bruce Haines.
Surviving family include her husband, Michael Tennant; daughter, Natasha Thomas and husband Jonathan Thomas; her two grandchildren, Natalie Bowers and Jonathan Thomas Jr.; brothers, Bruce and Jennifer Haines, Terry and Jamie Haines and Michael and Amanda Haines; and nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Deborah Tennant Memorial Fund, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, PA 15436.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.deancwhitmarshfuneralhome.com.
