Uniontown
Debra A. Brown Brumfield, 69, of Uniontown, was called to rest in the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Wednesday, February 9, 2022, in Ruby Memorial Hospital.
A memorial service will be held at the New Beginnings Full Gospel Church, 74 S. Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, at 12 p.m. Thursday, February 17, with Bishop Leonard Tucker officiating.
Professional services are under the care of LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown. MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.
Cards and condolences to the family may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
